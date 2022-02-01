Budget 2022| FM Niramala Sitharaman blends welfare needs with reformist intent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented a cautiously tailored Budget that blended welfare needs with reformist intent, making villages and farmers stakeholders in a booster plan to catapult the economy out of the coronavirus rubble.

The finance minister announced plans to launch India’s official digital currency, announced a 30 per cent tax with effect from April 1, 2021, on gains made by sale and gift ofbus, and capped the surcharge on long-term capital gains on any type of assets at 15 per cent.

She also proposed measures for use of big-data and drones in the farming sectors and incentives for agri-tech startups, extended and expanded soft-loans for small enterprises, and announced several new plans to boost infrastructure with enhanced outlays.

The class of virtual digital assets will include non-fungible tokens too that will be taxed and whether these would include crypto currencies too.

“For delivery of digital and hi-tech services to farmers with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions along with private agri-tech players and stakeholders of agri-value chain, a scheme in PPP mode will be launched,” the finance minister said.

The Budget for 2022-23 comes less than 10 days before crucial assembly polls kick off in five states, including in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where farmers rallied against three agricultural laws that the government had to roll back.

The finance minister was careful not to include measures that could rile voters. The outcome of these elections, especially in the country’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh will have a direct bearing on how the economy and politics shapes in the coming months.

She pencilled in a 35.4 per cent hike in government’s capital expenditure plan to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23, signalling the government’s intent to do heavy-lifting on investment that would crowd-in private investment.Sitharaman extended some components of the Covid-19 relief package that were announced last year such as loan guarantees for small and medium enterprises and the self-employed by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

With risks of slippages still looming, the minister pledged to keep the fiscal deficit — a measure of how much a government borrows to fund its expenses — at 6.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23. The revised fiscal deficit for the current year has been pegged at 6.9 per cent of GDP, marginally higher than the budgeted 6.8 per cent.

She pledged to contain the fiscal deficit at 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26, marking a quick return to the medium-term consolidation target.

On the income-tax front, the Budget was broadly status quoist, with no new major changes or unexpected levies. Sitharaman, however, announced easier processes, allowing individuals to file updated income returns, cut the tax rate for cooperatives to 15 per cent, reduced the surcharge for cooperatives to 7 per cent.

She kept the tax breaks offered on money parked in a pool of savings instruments, including bank fixed deposits, insurance premium and mutual funds unchanged at Rs 150,000 under the popular “Section 80C” scheme, and also retained the “standard deduction” at Rs 50,000. “Standard Deduction” is a base amount that is not subject to tax in addition to the basic exemption limit, providing relief to every tax payer.

Sitharaman announced plans to fast-track the setting up of International Financial Services Centre Authority at GIFT City, Gujarat and extended the holiday for start-ups.

The budget also pushed for accelerated electric mobility by announcing a battery swapping policy.

Presenting her fourth budget, Sitharaman announced an ambitious plan to deal with India’s chronic agrarian distress, including incentives for startups to aggregate products from farmers and a national warehousing network along highways among others.

These announcements come two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November announced the rollback of three farm laws following a more than a year-long protest by farmers.

At the core of the protests was the fear among farmers that they would lose their bargaining power if large corporations and private traders were allowed to enter unregulated agriculture produce markets.

She also set aside Rs 75,000 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) lower by nearly 25 per cent percent than the previous year’s Rs 98,000 crore.

The scheme, the world’s largest job assurance programme, is executed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and provides a minimum 100 days of employment in a year to every rural household willing to do unskilled manual work.

The demand of MGNREGS saw a spike as lockdowns and restrictions put in place to slow down the spread of the coronavirus hit business activity.

The new measures aim at giving farmers better access to markets that will fetch them the best price in efficiently driven systems. In an ideal world, markets function as the best intermediaries.

The new set of policies will also look at extensive use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology as vehicles to enable farmers to get swifter and accurate information about weather, prices and other aspects.

The scope of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan will encompass the seven engines for economic transformation, seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

This includes building 25,000 km of national highways in 2022-23, multimodal logistics parks at four locations, an ‘One Station-One Product’ concept by railways to help local businesses and supply chains. Besides, 2,000 km of network will be brought under Kavach, the indigenous world-class technology for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23.

Four hundred new-generation Vande Bharat Trains will be developed and manufactured during the next three years, one hundred PM GatiShakti Cargo Terminals for multimodal logistics facilities will be developed during the next three years, and `Parvatmala’, a National Ropeways Development Programme will be rolled out for ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads in difficult hilly areas

“The focus will be on planning, financing including through innovative ways, use of technology, and speedier implementation,” the finance minister said.

The finance minister’s speech echoed a plucky drive towards reforms, and overhaul India’s special economic zone (SEZ) policy with a new law and rules that could allow producers in these duty free enclaves to sell in the domestic market too.