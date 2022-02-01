Budget 2022 fails to enthuse plantation sector

The plantation sector is generally disappointed with Union Budget 2022 as its demand for higher export incentives has not been considered.

The budget allocation for some commodity boards has been increased. It has, however, been drastically cut for the Tea Board while being maintained for the Spices Board.

Budget allocations

The budget allocations for various commodity boards announced in the budget are as follows (the budget estimate for 2021-22 is given in brackets under revised estimates for the same year).

"In the case of the Tea Board, the higher allocation was due to the Rs 200 crore package announced for the workers in the tea gardens of Northeastern States. This has been taken out,’’ said KN Raghavan, Deputy Chairman of the Tea Board and ED of the Rubber Board.

The lower amount for BE for FY23 is because of the changes in the subsidy rules. "The Tea Board was giving subsidies to large growers earlier. But now this has been stopped and subsidies are provided for small growers only," Raghavan said.

But the plantation industry feels the allocation is lower compared to the coffee and rubber boards. "It could have been Rs 30-50 crore more,’’ said R Sanjit, secretary of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (Upasi).

Rubber

In the case of rubber, Raghavan reckoned that the allocation is adequate as the board has already trimmed the schemes.

The rubber growers had demanded a change in the import duty of rubber from the current 25 percent or Rs 30 per kg, whichever is lower, to a flat 25 percent. But this has not been considered as there is a need for imports to bridge the gap in production and demand.

The rubber growers had also suggested amending the proposed Rubber Act to declare rubber an agricultural commodity and fix a minimum support price. But the government seems to have ignored this.

Rubber prices touched an eight-year high of Rs 191 per kg in 2021 as production was hit by climatic factors and the Covid-19 second wave during the year. But production is expected to be better than the 7.15 lakh tonnes achieved in 2020-21, when plantations bore the brunt of the pandemic. But consumption may exceed the 10.96 lakh tonnes of 2020-21.

Tea

Better tea production than last year has not brought cheer to the industry as exports are heading for rock bottom level. With retail demand yet to rebound fully, prices have been subdued though they are higher than in other major producing countries.

Coffee

There is nothing to cheer for the coffee industry except a higher allocation for the Coffee Board. A 12 percent jump in coffee production to 3.34 lakh tonnes in FY21 and a global shortage helped boost coffee exports, which rose to 397,846 tonnes in 2021, up by nearly 30 percent. This was despite logistics bottlenecks, shortage of containers etc. But exporters have realised lower margins because of lower incentives under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme.

UPASI wanted restructuring of loans extended to coffee growers and tax on coffee from the stage of roasting instead of from the stage of curing, done now.

Spices

The Spices industry has also not gained much from the budget. Spices exports are worth close to $4 billion. Though production and prices have been steady, lack of incentives and logistics problems have hit the industry. The recent FSSAI plan of action to check imports meant for re-export and the National Biodiversity Authority plan to levy high access benefit charges on spice commodities is another blow to efforts aimed at boosting exports.

UPASI had called for export benefits under the RoDTEP scheme for plantation commodities -- tea, coffee, cardamom and pepper -- to be fixed at least at 5 percent and for value added plantation commodities at 7 percent. It also had argued for a minimum support price to be fixed for plantation commodities as per the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee at the cost of production + 50 percent.