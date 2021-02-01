Budget 2021: Words that featured prominently in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

In a first-ever paperless move amidst the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her Budget 2021 speech using a tablet.

The FM spoke for nearly one hour 50 minutes with her speech comprising more than 10,000 words. Her earlier two speeches lasted for a duration of two hours 40 minutes in 2020 and two hours 15 minutes in 2019.

Here is a word cloud of the Budget 2021 speech:

Some of the prominent words (other than the obvious ones such as crores, lakh, Budget, proposed, sector etc.) that appeared in FM’s Budget 2021 speech were tax, including taxation/taxpayers/taxable/taxes (63 times), followed by infrastructure (37), health (27), income (23), financial (22), public (19), workers/customs (14), farmer/s (13), development/ AtmaNirbhar/ta (13), compliance (12), agriculture/education/disinvestment (8), women/migrant/COVID (7).