MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2021: Words that featured prominently in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Tax, infrastructure and health are some of the prominent words that featured the most in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech this year.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

In a first-ever paperless move amidst the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her Budget 2021 speech using a tablet.

The FM spoke for nearly one hour 50 minutes with her speech comprising more than 10,000 words. Her earlier two speeches lasted for a duration of two hours 40 minutes in 2020 and two hours 15 minutes in 2019.

Here is a word cloud of the Budget 2021 speech:

budget_speech_2021 word cloud

Some of the prominent words (other than the obvious ones such as crores, lakh, Budget, proposed, sector etc.) that appeared in FM’s Budget 2021 speech were tax, including taxation/taxpayers/taxable/taxes (63 times), followed by infrastructure (37), health (27), income (23), financial (22), public (19), workers/customs (14), farmer/s (13), development/ AtmaNirbhar/ta (13), compliance (12), agriculture/education/disinvestment (8), women/migrant/COVID (7).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #budget speech 2021 #Health #infrastructure #Tax
first published: Feb 1, 2021 08:48 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.