Budget 2021 | Government wants to make Income-Tax department taxpayer-friendly

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced many taxpayer-friendly measures in the Union Budget 2021. Prime among them is the I-T returns filing exemption given to those above 75 years of age.

Sitharaman has also reduced the tenure of reassessment cases for tax scrutiny.

In her budget speech, she mentioned that senior citizens above 75 years of age need not file income tax returns. At this age, income is mainly pension, and interest on it is already taxed at source.

The government basically wants to make direct tax more taxpayer friendly in order to include more taxpayers into the system. The finance minister also announced that filing of I-T returns has increased from around 3.31 crores in 2014 to more than 6.48 crores in 2021.

Indruj Rai, Partner, Khaitan & co. "The taxpayers were sitting tight and hoping that the tax rates are not increased further and no new cesses are introduced, their prayers seem to have been answered and no damage has been done with respect to tax rates. The government has used the opportunity to simplify the tax procedures and address past grievances on most counts, especially around double tax elimination, withholding tax simplification, return filing etc.”

The tenure of reassessment of cases has been reduced from six years to three years. Even serious tax evasion cases can be opened only if the concealment amount is Rs 50 lakh or above. Such cases can be reopened up to 10 years. Here again, the approval of the principal chief commissioner is required.

Nand Kishore, Partner, DSK Legal "The reduction in the time limit for reopening of past assessments from 6 years to 3 years is a welcome move by the Government which will remove uncertainty and the apprehensions in the minds of taxpayers. The faceless ITAT in addition to faceless proceedings before the lower departmental authorities will ease the dispute resolution mechanism in tax. Further, the Dispute Resolution Committee envisaged for small taxpayers having taxable income of Rs.50 lakh and below is also a progressive move to bring down tax-related disputes at the higher level".

For the salaried class, a new tax form will come pre-built with the interest earnings from banks and post offices. Long-term capital gains tax from securities will also be computed in this form.

The department is making dispute resolution committees faceless. These committees will deal with cases where income would be less than Rs 50 lakh and disputed income would be less than Rs 10 lakh.

The Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal will also go faceless at a later stage.