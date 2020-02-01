Budget 2020: Why markets remain open on Budget days

With the economy reeling under one of its worst slowdowns in decades, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to pull out all available measures to give a boost to flailing consumer demand and investment.

FM Sitharaman will begin her Budget 2020 speech at 11 am on February 1 in the Parliament. Despite being a Saturday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading.

As per the notifications by the exchanges, trading will be from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. Pre-opening will be between 9.00-9.08 am and matched between 9.08-9.15 am.

The decision was made after traders requested the exchanges to keep trading hours so that quick buys based on Budget initiatives can be made.

There are caveats, however, and thus orders placed on January 31 and February 1 can only be settled on February 4. This is usually done to curb volatility, AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told Business Standard.

Notably, the last time the market was open for trading on a Saturday was when former finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley presented the Budget on February 28, 2015.

During her last Budget speech on July 5, 2019, when Sitharaman presented the first full Budget of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) second term.