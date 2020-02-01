Budget 2020: To bring in national policy on official statistics, says FM Sitharaman

During her Budget speech, the finance minister said there is a growing need for Indian statistical systems to meet the growing challenges of a real-time monitoring of our increasingly complex economy
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will bring in a national policy on official statitistics.
"Data must have strong credibility," FM Sitharaman added.
The proposed policy, she added, would use latest tech including artificial intelligence. It would lay down a roadmap towards modernised data collection, integrated info portal and timely dissemination of info thus collected, FM Sitharaman stated.
