App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: To bring in national policy on official statistics, says FM Sitharaman

During her Budget speech, the finance minister said there is a growing need for Indian statistical systems to meet the growing challenges of a real-time monitoring of our increasingly complex economy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will bring in a national policy on official statitistics.

During her Budget speech, the finance minister said there is a growing need for Indian statistical systems to meet the growing challenges of a real-time monitoring of our increasingly complex economy.

"Data must have strong credibility," FM Sitharaman added.

Close
The proposed policy, she added, would use latest tech including artificial intelligence. It would lay down a roadmap towards modernised data collection, integrated info portal and timely dissemination of info thus collected, FM Sitharaman stated.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.