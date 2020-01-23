Budget 2020: Structural change needed to deal with persistent rural distress

Anand Ramanathan and Suvasis Ghosh

On the domestic front, Indian agriculture is faced with multiple issues and challenges which has contributed to rural distress and the need of the hour is to address these issues at the grassroots level and address the problem rather than alleviate the consequences through subsidies.

Some of the major challenges contributing to rural distress include stagnant acreage and yields, land fragmentation, low farm mechanization, labour issues, water stress and unsustainable usage of inputs.

Agricultural productivity has a positive correlation with level of farm mechanisation. With the steep rise in labour cost, the inflection point where mechanized farming becomes cost-effective is imminent in the next 8-10 years.

Small and marginal farmers need to be brought in to the fold through custom servicing or rental models. Farm mechanisation constitutes a key area wherein policy reforms in the form of incentivisation and interest subvention schemes could help drive greater penetration.

Apart from this, extending such policy reforms towards efforts in increasing infrastructural support in agriculture is another focus area. Infrastructural gaps like lack of scientific storage solutions, last mile connectivity and lack of market access plague Indian agriculture. States can address this issue by increasing government spending in creating agri-infrastructure as well as promoting incentivisation schemes and tax holidays for PPP in infrastructure projects catering specifically to agriculture. Also, including credit for agri-infrastructure projects under the direct lending of Priority Sector Lending Norms could provide an attractive option for private players’ entry.

It is estimated that all factors remaining constant, use of quality seeds alone can increase crop yield by 15-20 percent. Difference in yields across various regions of the world can thus be partially attributed to the quality of seed used.

Seed technology, coupled with agronomic innovations (plant spacing, tillage etc.), can have significant impact on crop yields. Technology development in seeds can also be effective in reducing pesticide and fertiliser usage, reducing water usage and improving ease of mechanisation.

The net irrigated area is currently at 68.3 million hectares and could grow to 85 million hectares in the next 50 years. About 33 million hectares can be immediately brought under micro irrigation to address concerns in water usage and improve yields at the same time.

Adopting incentivised shift towards micro irrigation techniques can result in significant increase in yield while addressing the challenges of water stress. In this area, government intervention in the form of added incentives for private participation could be a welcome initiative.

Adopting modern agricultural methodologies, such as precision agriculture and intensification technologies have had a big impact in increasing agricultural productivity globally.

In precision agriculture, using modern technologies such as geolocation and remote sensing, it is possible to identify and apply the correct crop-related inputs, based on relevant factors such as the soil, weather, etc. Optimised use of resources through precision farming, including reduced use of water resources, fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides besides the farm equipment can potentially result in much higher crop yields per acre.

Innovative farm-to-agribusiness linkages have the potential to drive disintermediation and enable hassle free procurement of produce. These linkages help in increasing the bargaining power of small farmers and improves their income from the marketplace.

Reform of the APMC Act and creation of modernised mandis could enable greater economic benefits to farmers not to mention a price reduction for the ultimate consumer due to disintermediation.

Creation of a national policy on cropping pattern, with well-defined market-linkages and creation of a national body collecting global commercial intelligence on crops could facilitate in achieving greater yield increase and production as well as aid in accurate price discovery for the crops.

India has historically adopted a protectionist stance with respect to agri-trade policy with a pro-consumer bias. Any adverse price fluctuation has repeatedly resulted in tariff and administrative measures to contain prices. Indian trade policy has been replete with instances of complete export bans to high import duties with an overarching objective to attain domestic price stability at relatively low price levels.

This in-built pro-consumer bias prevents farmers from realising a remunerative value for their produce, and thereby slows down investments and growth in the agriculture sector.

Such a multi-pronged approach could be instrumental in creating the enabling conditions which would have an alleviating effect on rural distress by contributing to augmenting farmer’s income and also addressing supply chain bottlenecks right at the farm gate level.