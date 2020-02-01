App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:00 PM IST

Budget 2020: No tax exemption, HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Pru plunge 9-10%

Insurers were expecting a hike tax exemption limit for pension products, brokerages had said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share prices of HDFC Life Insurance CompanySBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance were down 9-10 percent intraday on February 1 as the Budget didn’t offer tax exemption for insurance policies.

In the run up to the Budget, KR Choksey had said the insurance industry was seeking a hike in tax exemption for specific policies. "Life insurers were imploring tax exemption limit for pension products."

Only the National Pension System (NPS) offers this benefit- investments of up to Rs 50,000 qualify for tax deduction under Section 80CCD in addition to Rs 1.5 lakh allowed under Section 80C.

KR Choksey said the industry had also sought tax exemption separately for term plans.

Choice Broking in its Budget expectations report also talked about possibility of higher tax deductions for life insurance products.

General insurance companies were also seeking tax incentives for policyholders buying home insurance and personal accidents under 80D, the brokerage said.

For health insurance, the industry was seeking enhancement under Section 80D to be enhanced to Rs 75,000 from Rs 25,000 and for senior citizen to increase the limit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, the brokerage said.

At 1328 hours, HDFC Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 570.55, down Rs 28.55, or 4.77 percent. SBI Life Insurance Company was trading at Rs 909.25, down 8.5 percent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company slipped 9.87 percent at Rs 460.50 and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was down 2.36 percent at Rs 1,287.45.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #HDFC Life Insurance Company

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.