Budget 2020: Know what the five archaeological sites mentioned by FM Sitharaman have to offer

If getting a feel about how people in the Harappan civilization lived, or the visiting key locations mentioned in the Mahabharata has been your desire, then Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman Budget announcements might interest you.

During the Budget 2020, the Finance Minister said that Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Dholavira in Gujarat, Shivsagar in Assam and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu will soon have museums to attract history lovers and tourists.

So, what do these places have on offer for tourists and travelers?

Rakhigarhi in Haryana

For a long time now, Rakhigarhi has been finding a mention in school textbooks, tourism pamphlets thanks to evidence that identifies the place as the site of a mature Harappan settlement.

The place holds significance as it is considered as the oldest and biggest Indus site.

Also, a recent study found the skeleton of a woman who lived in Rakhigarhi who lived 4,500 years ago, and who has now become the first Harappan individual to be DNA-analysed.

So, if you want to know where Indians came from, then a visit to Rakhigarhi would be the right thing to do.

Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh

Hastinapur was at the centre of a majority of the key events narrated in the Mahabharata. And excavations at the place have concluded that the place has remains of the ancient city of Hastinapur, which was the capital of Kauravas and Pandavas of Mahabharata and was washed away by the flooding of the Ganges.

Archaeologists have found artifacts that are mentioned in the Mahabharata. Excavations at Hastinapur has also found what is referred to as Draupadi – ki – rasoi (Draupadi’s Kitchen) and Draupadi Ghat.

The artifacts also included copper utensils, iron seals, ornaments made of gold and silver, terracotta discs and several oblong shaped ivory dice used in the game of chauper, all dating to around 3,000 BCE.

It is these excavations that have led to more tourist arrivals at Hastinapur.

Dholavira in Gujarat

A seven-hour drive from Ahmedabad will take you to the city of Dholavira. This place, which is located in Khadir island of the Rann of Kutchch, belonged to the matured Harappan phase.

Archaeological records revealed interesting facts about Dholavira like the fact that it was known for an excellent water storage system. Hence, the big water reservoirs have become a big attraction.

Also, a large signboard with the inscription of Harappan language awaits travelers visiting Dholavira.

The ancient world in Gujarat, Dholavira is also known for making seals. One can find several workshops of seal making.

Shivsagar in Assam

Shivsagar in Assam dated back to the Ahom dynasty. The capital of Ahon Kingdom, Shivsagar back then was known as Rangpur.

It is a tourist attraction thanks to its forts with underground architecture to numerous temples.

The popular places to visit in Shivsagar are a water tank called Bhorpukhuri, along with Joysagar, a man-made lake, Ahom Museum, Rudrasagar tank and temples, Gaurisagar tank and temples.

Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu

Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu has a rich history from an archaeological point of view.

Studies revealed that Adichanallur was a prehistoric burial site and was also the longest open cast mine during the ancient times. At Adichanallur, metals like copper, gold and iron were mined.

The place has attracted nation-wide attention due to the Iron-Age urn-burial site at Adichanallur.