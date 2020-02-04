Budget 2020: Introduction of taxpayers' charter a positive step says Hitesh Gajaria, KPMG

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced the abolition of dividend distribution tax (DDT). She also stated that CBDT is set to adopt a taxpayers' charter to ensure trust between a taxpayer and the administration.

In a special interview with Moneycontrol, KPMG 's Hitesh Gajaria explains his take on the taxpayers' charter and the new tax regime. Also, he explains how the classical system of taxing dividends in the hands of shareholders will be a boost for foreign investors.