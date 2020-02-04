Budget 2020: Introduction of taxpayers' charter a positive step says Hitesh Gajaria, KPMG

In a special interview with Moneycontrol, KPMG 's Hitesh Gajaria explains his take on the taxpayers' charter and the new tax regime.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced the abolition of dividend distribution tax (DDT). She also stated that CBDT is set to adopt a taxpayers' charter to ensure trust between a taxpayer and the administration.
In a special interview with Moneycontrol, KPMG 's Hitesh Gajaria explains his take on the taxpayers' charter and the new tax regime. Also, he explains how the classical system of taxing dividends in the hands of shareholders will be a boost for foreign investors.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.