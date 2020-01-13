App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020: India Inc pitches for job creation, higher infra spending

While participating in a debate during a book launch here, TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan sought more focus on job creation in the Budget next month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Corporate leaders on January 13 sought initiatives to support job creation besides enhanced spending on infrastructure and policies for agricultural sector as part of their Budget wishlist.

While participating in a debate during a book launch here, TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan sought more focus on job creation in the Budget next month.

Similarly, Chairman and Senior Managing Director of DCM Shriram Ajay S Shriram urged the government to focus on agriculture sector, while Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal stressed on enhancing spending on infrastructure.

Close

The three business leaders were part of a discussion at the launch of the book 'The Making of HERO' written by Sunil Kant Munjal. The book was unveiled by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

related news

"One of the most important issues is job creation...the most fundamental drive has to be growth with jobs," Srinivasan said.

Shriram urged the government to focus on agriculture sector.

"I hope in this budget there should be a focus towards taking care of agriculture sector...which is suffering a lot somehow the policies are not moving in terms of governance in terms of coordinating with the states. I think a GST kind of a body is required to get all agri ministers involved to take joint decisions for implementation...," Shriram said.

Munjal said he would like the government to spend more on the infrastructure sector.

"I would like to see slippage in fisc (fiscal deficit) and that slippage going towards seriously benefitting infrastructure sector," he noted.

The Union Budget for 2020-21 will be presented February 1.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.