Budget 2020 | In a difficult year, Sitharaman shows spunk for fiscal innovation, but targets ambitious

While getting down to prepare for Budget 2020-21, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and her team, would have been guided by a widely used concept of economic theory: constrained optimisation.

It represents arriving at a set of best solutions to a matrix of problems. In the real economy, however, the most favourable way out for one set of problems could harm prospects somewhere else.

Ceteris paribus, or other things remaining same, the most basic supposition in any economic modelling, may not apply in most real cases. For instance, if prices are rising steeply, slashing high interest rates may sometimes end up only fanning inflation.

Striking a balance may involve a painfully long process of slow, gingerly taken steps.

It would not be, perhaps, incorrect to say that this one of the most difficult times to be India’s finance minister, given the constraints under which the Union Budget was expected to optimise the results.

Households aren’t spending, companies are sitting on a piling mount of unsold stocks, farmers remain in distress, the world economy is shaky, inflation is rising, making it harder to get by and the queue of job hopefuls is getting longer with opportunities coming down to a trickle.

The finance minister would have been tempted to decisively turn the focus on the vast consuming middle and salaried class, and give more money in their hands through tax breaks, enabling them to spend more.

India cannot possibly be in a situation where the highest effective individual tax rate at 43 percent is nearly double highest corporate income tax rate. This peculiar fiscal architecture needed immediate fixing.

Sitharaman did deliver on this front, but only just. She announced new tax rates and slabs, but offered individuals an either-or option -- the new lower rates without tax deductions on tax saving instruments such as those parked in popular Section 80 (C) instruments, or continue with the existing regime.

This approach may have its merits, but could still end up complicating matters for the non-initiated. At first glance, though, it appears the government wants individuals to tilt in favour of spending in a savings-versus-spending trade-off.

That said, how does the finance minister expect to fill the shortfall in revenues that these tax breaks will bring about? Will it end up borrowing more?

It is not for nothing that economists, policymakers and bankers always keep a close watch on what the Finance Minister says about government’s borrowing intentions in the Budget.

After all, what the government borrows has a direct bearing on how costly or affordable bank loans will be for households and companies.

A high fiscal deficit -- shorthand for the amount of money the government borrows -- carries the risk of “crowding out” the private sector (industry and individuals) from the bank loan market. This could push up interest rates as companies and households jostle to borrow from a shrinking lendable pie.

Sitharaman’s second budget exemplifies her willingness to innovate and take a leap of faith into the unknown. The decision to launch a “Vivaad Se Vishwas” scheme allowing corporate entities and individuals to settle pending tax disputes demonstrates this readiness to innovate. The government has already carried out a proof of concept of sorts with a similar scheme for legacy service and excise disputes, fetching nearly Rs 40,000 crore in settled tax arrears in about four months.

It is no secret that the income tax department is the largest tax litigant. Businesses have been spending a considerable amount of time and resources on income tax- related litigation.

Sample this: As of March 31, 2018, at the commissioner (appeals) level, there are 3.22 lakh pending tax dispute cases worth Rs 6.38 lakh crore.

Similarly, a little over 90,000 cases were pending at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT level), with corresponding contentious I-T demands aggregating to Rs 2.01 lakh crore, as of March 31, 2017.

A window to settle these legacy disputes, even it actualises on half of these, can yield more than Rs 1 lakh crore, helping plug the gaps in revenue caused by tax breaks and lower-than-estimated GST and other collections.

Besides offsetting the revenue shortfalls, it will also lower the burden of pending cases on the judiciary, besides give the tax payer a definitive end to their outstanding litigations.

That said, there are a few assumptions, which if they don’t hold, can upset Sitharaman’s fiscal math. More than one in four rupees the Centre will spend in 2020-21 will be borrowed, a prospect the bond market could greet with some degree of unease.

With inflation the foremost concern, the cost of fiscal consolidation could also be pretty high. For now, Sitharaman has wavered off the broad medium-term fiscal policy roadmap and pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.5 percent of GDP in 2020-21, lower than the earlier target of 3 percent of GDP.

This goal is predicated on two expectations: tax revenues will grow by 12 percent in 2020-21 compared to the previous year; and non-tax revenues are pencilled to grow 11.4 percent to Rs 3,85,017 crore.

Sitharaman has dipped into receipts such as divestment (Rs 2.1 lakh crore crore), spectrum and other proceeds from telcos (Rs 1.33 lakh crore crore) and dividends from the Reserve Bank of India and banks (Rs 89, 648 crore).

The risk is that these revenue streams are not in perpetuity and cannot be a substitute for expenditure control.

The finance minister probably was also acutely conscious of the fact that India needs to propel the investment rate to much over 30 percent of GDP.

She did not wield the knife to cut capital expenditure, which as a proportion of the Centre’s total spending has been pegged at Rs 412085 crore, or 13.4 percent of the Rs 30.4 lakh crore budget in 2020-21, from 12.9 percent in 2019-20.

Accelerating road and infrastructure construction activity, which creates an estimated 2.7 new jobs indirectly for every Rs 1 lakh invested and has major linkages to sectors such as real estate, is a necessary condition for spurring economic activity.