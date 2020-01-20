App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Halwa ceremony to be held in Finance Ministry

As per convention, after the halwa has been consumed by all, no official or support staff working in proximity with the Budget printing process is allowed to leave the premises

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cooking of this traditional sweet dish marks the beginning of the printing of the Budget document. The ceremony is held about a fortnight before the Budget day. What is this ceremony? (Image credit: Pixabay)

Desi sweet dish halwa, which is part of most auspicious ceremonies or events held in the country, has been prepared and distributed among staff and members by successive governments before kick-starting the printing of budget documents.

The ceremonial distribution of halwa will be held on January 20 as it marks the official beginning of Budget 2020. The halwa ceremony will be celebrated at the Ministry of Finance, North Block.

The sweet dish is prepared in abundance on this day in a large cauldron and served to every staff of the Finance Ministry. The event will see attendance of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top ministry officials.

Close

As per convention, after the halwa has been consumed by all, no official or support staff working in proximity with the Budget printing process is allowed to leave the premises. The quarantining is done to maintain the sanctity of documents and to ensure complete secrecy.

They remain cut off from their families and are bound to stay inside the ministry until the Budget is tabled in the Lok Sabha. Exceptions, however, are made for top ministry officials, who are allowed to go home.

This year, the Budget will be presented on February 1.

 

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Finance Ministry #Union Budget 2020 #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

