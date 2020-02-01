Budget 2020: Govt to launch 'village storage scheme' for women in villages to regain 'Dhaanya Lakshmi' status

FM Sitharaman listed a 16-point action plan for farmers in her budget speech towards the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022.
In her Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will launch a 'Village Storage Scheme'. This, she said, will be run by women's self-help groups.
The aim of the scheme is to provide holding capacity for farmers and through this, women in villages and the rural part of the country will be able to retain their status as "Dhaanya Lakshmi" (one of the eight forms of Hindu deity Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth).FM Sitharaman listed a 16-point action plan for farmers in her budget speech towards the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022. This village storage scheme was the sixth action point on her list.