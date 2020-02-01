App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Budget
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM proposes a national logistics policy; sectoral stocks jump up to 7%

The minister also proposed setting up a 9,000-km economic corridor and 2,000-km of coastal road.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Most logistics stocks jumped in intraday trade on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a national logistics policy in her Budget speech to crate a single-window e-logistics market.

To give a push to infra and economic activities, the minister proposed of a 9,000-km economic corridor and 2,000-km of the coastal road corridor.

Shares of Aegis Logistics, Chartered Logis and Kesar Terminals surged up to 7 percent. Shares of JITF Infralogis, however, were down about 4 percent.

The Finance Minister said this Budget is centred around three themes--aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

Most agri-sector stocks also traded with healthy gains on BSE after Sitharaman said that the government is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022 and proposed a 16-points action plan.

The minister said Rs 2.83 lakh crore will be allocated for agri and irrigation schemes.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:18 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Logistics stocks #markets

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.