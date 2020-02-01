Budget 2020: FM proposes a national logistics policy; sectoral stocks jump up to 7%

The minister also proposed setting up a 9,000-km economic corridor and 2,000-km of coastal road.
Most logistics stocks jumped in intraday trade on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a national logistics policy in her Budget speech to crate a single-window e-logistics market.
To give a push to infra and economic activities, the minister proposed of a 9,000-km economic corridor and 2,000-km of the coastal road corridor.
Shares of Aegis Logistics, Chartered Logis and Kesar Terminals surged up to 7 percent. Shares of JITF Infralogis, however, were down about 4 percent.
The Finance Minister said this Budget is centred around three themes--aspirational India, economic development and caring society.
Most agri-sector stocks also traded with healthy gains on BSE after Sitharaman said that the government is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022 and proposed a 16-points action plan.The minister said Rs 2.83 lakh crore will be allocated for agri and irrigation schemes.