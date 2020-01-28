Budget 2020: Entertainment sector once again urges for rationalization of GST rates

The entertainment industry may seem to be on a blockbuster run.

For films, 2019 turned out to be the strongest year so far, and this year as well, the movie business has started on a profitable note. On the digital front, consumers even from smaller towns are lapping up online content, giving digital entertainment companies a bigger market to cater to.

Yet, there are aspects that needs attention for better growth and players in the entertainment sector list down their expectations from Budget 2020.

First up is the demand for uniform taxation. Talking to Moneycontrol, Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta Arts said, “Uniform taxation would be most helpful and transparent. The GST rates on tickets should be the same as the distributors rate. This would be a fair equation for all."

At present, there is dual taxation on tickets. For tickets below Rs 100, the GST rate is 12 percent, and 18 percent for tickets above Rs 100. Also, distributors have to pay a GST of 12 percent when they distribute movies to exhibitors.

"An input credit on F&B which is currently being absorbed would also be welcome,” Puri added.

Along with uniform taxes, Puri also hopes for a tax holiday on the building of new screens especially in smaller towns and cities. “In a recessionary climate, this could well be a move to boost demand and creation of jobs,” he added.

In addition to films, the live entertainment space has given people plenty of reasons to step out of their homes for sporting, music and comedy events. While there is demand for such properties, to help the industry grow further Mitesh Shah, Head-Finance, BookMyShow, expects rationalization of GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates.

“Given the vast growth potential of the out-of-home entertainment sector and its impact in boosting tourism and the economy at large, reduction in GST rates in this field will help significantly in attracting investments as also give a much-needed fillip to the industry,” he said.

Concurring with Shah, Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider said, “Certain sectors of our industry like music and sports have the highest level of GST i.e. 28 percent as opposed to the 18 percent that is levied on most other avenues of the larger entertainment industry.”

Hence, he expects the government to move these sectors to the 18 percent bracket,

“The reduction of GST will also help us support new talent, allowing us to innovate and evolve, without a high tax repercussion," he added.

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India is hoping that the budget looks out for SMEs, especially in the events and entertainment industries.

“If any infrastructure spends can also include spending on arenas/spaces for live events then this would go a long way in helping the industry,” said Varma.

Online players in the entertainment space like ALTBalaji expect the government to boost the digital ecosystem to get rural India placed on the digital map.

“The government should help telcos keep costs low so that consumer connectivity and access to the internet continues to grow,” said Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms.

Adding to this, Shakir Ebrahim, Founder of GoBisbo Broadcasting Network Pvt. Ltd, said that at present, with 4G bandwidth, streaming/digital media companies need to spend a lot of money on keeping local servers with ready loaded content.

He said that while “this is possible for big companies offering streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, smaller companies cannot afford the infrastructural expenses.”

The Budget could, he added, but giving a push to 5G.