Budget 2020: Defence allocation up 6% but sectoral stocks plunge

Defence stocks were hammered on February 1, plunging up to 7 percent even though the government on February 1 hiked the defence budget by 6 percent to Rs 3.37 lakh crore.

The hike is only 5.8 percent against an expectation of a significant increase in the defence budget, experts say.

The country's defence allocation crossed Rs 3-lakh crore mark for the first time in the 2019-20 budget.

Shares of the companies that work in the defence sector suffered big losses. Larsen and Toubro was down 5.98 percent, Bharat Electronics 6.51 percent and Walchandnagar Industries ended 5.63 percent lower.

Astra Microwave was down 4.99 percent, Reliance Naval 4.81 percent and Bharat Forge declined 3.29 percent.