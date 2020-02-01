Budget 2020: Bata India share price gains 2% on custom duty hike on footwear

Bata India share price gained 2 percent intraday on February 1 following hike in custom duty on footwear.

The company is among the biggest gainers in the last one year, rising 63 percent after the cut in corporate tax rate and several measures announced by the government since September 2019.

Relaxo Footwears rallied 2 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 754 but wiped out the gains later.

At 1437 hours, Bata India was quoting at Rs 1,822.20, up Rs 20.95, or 1.16 percent.