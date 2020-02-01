App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Bata India share price gains 2% on custom duty hike on footwear

Relaxo Footwears also rallied 2 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 754 only to wipe out the gains.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Bata India share price gained 2 percent intraday on February 1 following hike in custom duty on footwear.

The company is among the biggest gainers in the last one year, rising 63 percent after the cut in corporate tax rate and several measures announced by the government since September 2019.

Relaxo Footwears rallied 2 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 754 but wiped out the gains later.

Close

At 1437 hours, Bata India was quoting at Rs 1,822.20, up Rs 20.95, or 1.16 percent.

Relaxo Footwears was down 0.66 percent at Rs 732.60 on the BSE. Mirza International, Khadim India and Liberty Shoes were down around 4 percent each.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Bata India #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks

