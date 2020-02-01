Budget 2020 | Are the tax steps in the right direction?

The government introduced a new simplified personal tax regime, optional for payers foregoing all deductions and exemptions. New income tax slabs vs earlier 10% for income between Rs 5 lakh-7.5 lakh against 20%. 15% for income between Rs 7.5 lakh-10 lakh against 20% 20% for income between Rs 10-12.5 lakh against 30% 25% for income between Rs 12.5 -15 lakh against 30% 30% for income above Rs 15 lakh

Shuddhasattwa Ghosh

Budget 2020 has announced several measures to achieve the objectives of higher growth, a simple tax structure, ease of compliance and reduced litigation for an individual taxpayer.

Some of them are discussed below.

Reduced tax rate along with ease of compliance

Under the current tax regime, an individual taxpayer is allowed several exemptions or deductions to determine the taxable income. However, claim of such exemptions and deductions requires the individual to maintain robust documentation such as rental agreement, investment documents and the like.

Current Tax Rates Proposed Tax Rates Income Tax Rate Income Tax Rate Up to 250,000 NIL Up to 250,000 NIL 250,001 to 500,000 5% 250,001 to 500,000 5% 500,001 to 10,00,000 20% 500,001 to 750,000 10% 10,00,001 and above 30% 750,001 to 10,00,000 15% 10,00,001 to 12,50,000 20% 12,50,001 to 15,00,000 25% 15,00,001 and above 30%

To provide ease of compliance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced a new tax mechanism under which no exemptions or deductions will be available to the individual taxpayer and a reduced tax rate will be applicable on the taxable income. A comparison of the tax rates -- excluding surcharge -- with and without deductions are as follows.

Increase in transparency

The government had, in its previous Budget, introduced faceless e-assessment to eliminate the interface between the taxman and the taxpayer. Buoyed by the success and to further improve tax efficiency, transparency and accountability, the government has proposed to extend the faceless e-assessment for appeal and penalty proceedings.

To boost the trust between taxpayers and the administration, the FM has proposed that a Taxpayer’s Charter will be framed wherein the rights of the taxpayers will be outlined.

The Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019, has been a big initiative by the government, which has resulted in reduction of litigation in indirect taxes. It is proposed that a similar scheme will be brought in for direct taxes in which a taxpayer will be required to pay only the amount of the disputed taxes and get complete waiver of interest and penalty, provided the disputed taxes are paid by March 31.

The taxpayer may avail of the benefit under this scheme till June 30 by paying an additional amount. Any taxpayer whose appeal is pending with the authorities at any level, including the Supreme Court, may benefit from the proposed scheme and there could be substantial saving on account of waiver of interest.

Deferred taxation for ESOPs

It is proposed that though income from ESOP (employee stock options) will be calculated in the year of allotment or transfer of shares, the payment of taxes would be deferred to after 48 months from the end of the assessment year of exercise or date of sale of such shares or date of cessation of employment, whichever is earlier. This would address the problem of cash flow for the employees of start-ups when ESOPs are allotted to them and should be a huge incentive.

The Budget also proposes to include the start-ups with turnover of up to Rs 100 crore (currently limited up to Rs 25 crore) in the definition from the eligibility perspective. This means more employees being eligible for the benefit of deferred taxation as mentioned above.

Taxation of the rich

In the spirit that high earners should pay more tax, change is proposed to tax the employer’s contribution to a recognised provident fund, the national pension scheme and the approved superannuation fund, if such aggregate contribution exceeds Rs 7.5 lakh. Further, any interest, dividend or any other accretion to the above taxable amount will also be considered as a taxable perquisite.

On the other hand, with the removal of dividend distribution tax (DDT), the dividend from shares and mutual funds will now be taxable in the hands of the taxpayer at applicable rates.

Preventing residency misuse

With the intent to curb misuse of tax residency, the definition of a tax resident for an individual is proposed to be changed. Currently, a citizen of India or person of India origin who is outside India and keeps visiting the country, qualifies as a resident if their stay in India is 182 days or more in the financial year concerned. Such an individual will now qualify as a resident if the stay in India is 120 days or more.

Many countries use the domicile or centre of vital interest as the criteria of determining residency of the individual whereas some countries use citizenship. It is proposed to introduce a new rule where a citizen of India will be deemed to be resident in India if he is not liable to pay tax in any other country by reason of his domicile or residence or any other similar criteria.

The definition of ‘not ordinarily resident’ is proposed to be beneficially changed to cover an individual who is a non-resident in India in seven out of 10 financial years (earlier nine out of 10 financial years or 729 days in the last seven years).

Overall, the Budget is a continuing step in the government’s journey of conducive tax environment.