App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Why speak of Thugbandhan when NDA has 42 parties: Shatrughan Sinha
Recommended articleWhy speak of Thugbandhan when NDA has 42 parties: Shatrughan Sinha

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: When and where to watch the interim budget live

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is set to present the interim budget 2019-20 today in the parliament, marking the last budget of PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government ahead of 2019 General Elections.

When and where to watch Budget 2019?

Finance Minster Goyal will start his Budget speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha.

You can watch the Budget session live to know what are the government's plans for income tax slabs, indirect taxes, agriculture, new trains and more. The Union budget 2019-20 will be live streamed at Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel here starting 11 am.

related news

Catch LIVE updates of Union Budget 2019-20 here.

FM Piyush Goyal has a tough task to choose between populism and fiscal prudence. While it is widely expected that the interim budget may contain tax sops and a certain package for the farm sector.

The Budget documents will contain revenue and expenditure projections for the entire 2019-20 fiscal year beginning April 1, but a 'Vote on Account' will seek Parliament nod for the expenditure side.

Since the Rail Budget is no longer presented separately, Goyal would read out the budget outlay for Railways when he presents the Union Budget 2019.

The Budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. The new government, elected after general elections due by May, is expected to present a full budget in July along with the Economic Survey.

 

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:43 am

tags #Budget #Budget 2019 #Economy #Finance Minister Piyush Goyal #India #Interim Budget 2019 #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.