Union Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Rs 17 per day to farmers is an insult, says Rahul Gandhi
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Total expenditure for FY20 increased 13% to Rs 27 lakh crore

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has set the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent of the country's GDP for the next fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The total expenditure for the fiscal year FY20 is estimated to be Rs 27.84 lakh crore, up 13.30 percent from Rs 24.57 lakh crore revised estimate for FY19.

The revised estimates of expenditure for FY19 at Rs 24.57 lakh crore was an increase of Rs 15,022 crore over the budgeted estimates for FY19 at Rs 24.42 lakh crore.

The expenditure for FY19 went up due to higher requirements under compensation to states for revenue losses on the rollout of GST, grants to rural and urban bodies and releases under Samagra Shiksha, according to the Budget 2019 document.

The budgeted capital expenditure for FY20 is estimated to be Rs 3.36 lakh crore.

As per the Budget 2019 document, Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) are proposed to be allocated Rs 3.27 lakh crore in FY20 as against the revised estimate of Rs 3.04 lakh crore in FY19. The centrally sponsored schemes include Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MNREGA) and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

The budget allocation for National Education Mission is being increased to Rs 38,572 crore in the upcoming fiscal as compared to the revised estimate of Rs 32,334 crore in FY19. The government increased the allocation for  MNREGA by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore for FY20.

The budget allocation for the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is being increased to Rs 27,584 crore for FY20 from Rs 23,357 crore in FY19.

Budget 2019: Big relief for aam aadmi! FM Goyal gives tax rebate on income up to Rs 5 lakh

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has set the fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent of the country's GDP for the next fiscal. The government exceeded last year's fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent at Rs 6,24,276 crore. Fiscal deficit for FY19 stood at 3.4 percent.

Goyal said that the government would have maintained fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent for FY19 and taken further steps to consolidate fiscal deficit in FY20. However, considering the need for income support to farmers, the government has provided Rs 20,000 crore in FY19 and promised to allocate Rs 75,000 crore in FY2o.

"If we exclude this, the fiscal deficit would have been less than 3.3 percent for 2018-19 and less than 3.1 percent for the year 2019-20," Goyal said.

The fiscal deficit is a measure of how much the government borrows in a year to meet part of its spending needs.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Interim Budget 2019

