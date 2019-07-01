Budget 2019 | Ten key insights from the last Economic Survey



The Investment Slowdown





The stock market



The last Economic Survey, brought out by the central government, was for 2017-18. Arvind Subramanian was the chief economic adviser at the time and while he is very likely persona non grata now because of his takedown of the government’s GDP growth numbers, his economic survey contained many insights that can be profitably used by the government to formulate its medium-term economic policies. Here is a reminder of some of the key insights from the 2017-18 economic survey, in its own words:How will the investment slowdown reverse, so that India can regain 8-10 percent growth? There is both a bleak and a hopeful pointer from similar episodes in other countries. India’s investment decline seems particularly difficult to reverse, partly because it stems from balance sheet stress and partly because it has been usually large. Cross -country evidence indicates a notable absence of automatic bounce-backs from investment slowdowns. The deeper the slowdown, the slower and shallower the recovery. At the same time, it remains true that some countries in similar circumstances have had fairly strong recoveries, suggesting that policy action can decisively improve the outlook.

Investors have…..reallocated their portfolios toward shares, with inflows through stock mutual funds, in particular, amounting in 2016-17 to five times their previous year’s level. Accordingly the equity risk premium (ERP, the extra return required on shares compared with other assets) has fallen. Does this imply that Indian P/E ratios have reached a higher “new normal”? Perhaps. It’s possible that the portfolio shift set in train by the campaign against illicit wealth will result in a sustained reduction in the ERP.

But it is worth recalling that a similar assessment was made in the US after its ERP fell sharply in the late 1990s-early 2000s. A few years later, the technology bubble collapsed, then the Global Financial Crisis occurred. The ERP surged to new heights and still hasn’t reverted to its previous trough.



Fiscal improvement



Beyond ERPs, sustaining current stock valuations in India also requires future earnings performance to rise to meet stillhigh expectations. And this outlook, in turn, depends on whether a significant economic rebound is this time well and truly around the corner.

It is striking that the center’s tax-GDP ratio is no higher than it was in the 1980s, despite average economic growth of 6.5 percent, the most rapid in India’s history.



Agriculture



Overcoming the fiscal vulnerability also requires halting the steady conversion of contingent liabilities into actual ones (typically through the assumption of state discom debts and public sector bank recapitalization), which has impeded progress in debt reduction even in the face of solid growth and apparently favorable debt dynamics……contingent liabilities have added about 5 percentage points of GDP to total government debt since 2000-01.

Climate change could reduce annual agricultural incomes in the range of 15 percent to 18 percent on average, and up to 20 percent to 25 percent for unirrigated areas.



Improving the lives of the poor





Gender gap



In a year where temperatures are 1 degree Celsius higher farmer incomes would fall by 6.2 percent during the kharif season and 6 percent during rabi in unirrigated districts. Similarly, in a year when rainfall levels were 100 millimetres less than average, farmer incomes would fall by 15 percent during kharif and by 7 percent during the rabi season.The pace and magnitude of this improvement will depend upon the extent to which increased physical availability/provision is converted into greater actual use: toilet building into toilet use, bank accounts into financial inclusion, cooking gas connections into consistent gas offtake, and village electrification into extensive household connections.

In the case of India, the gender gap in labour force participation rate is more than 50 percentage points. The lower participation of women in economic activities adversely affects the growth potential of the economy.



Addressing corruption and weak governance





Research & Development





Timely justice



Women workers are the most disadvantaged in the labour market as they constitute a very high proportion among the low skilled informal worker category, and are engaged in low-productivity and low paying work. Owing to this, women earn very low wages, mostly piece rates in highly insecure jobs. India had the largest gender gap in median earnings of full time employees in 2015…….in comparison to countries like South Africa, Brazil, and Chile.There should be: greater reliance on using incentives and carrots than on sticks; greater focus on addressing the flow problem (the policy environment that incentivizes rent-seeking) than the stock problem; and more recourse to calibrated rather than blunt instruments (such as bans, quantitative restrictions, stock limits, and closing down of markets, including futures markets).Most other countries, especially East Asian countries like China, Japan, and Korea, have seen dramatic increases in R&D as a percentage of GDP as they have become richer. India, on the other hand, has only seen a slight increase. In fact, in 2015, there was a sizeable decline in R&D spending even as GDP per capita continued to rise. At its current rate, India would just barely reach GERD (Gross Expenditure on R&D) of 1 percent of GDP by the time it was as rich as the USA.

The next frontier on the ease of doing business is addressing pendency, delays and backlogs in the appellate and judicial arenas. These are hampering dispute resolution and contract enforcement, discouraging investment, stalling projects, hampering tax collections but also stressing tax payers, and escalating legal costs.

India continues to lag on the indicator on enforcing contracts, marginally improving its position from 172 to 164 in the latest report, behind Pakistan, Congo and Sudan.

While the volume of economic cases is smaller than other case categories, their average duration of pendency is arguably



The two engines of sustainable growth



the worst of most cases, nearly 4.3 years for 5 major High Courts. The average pendency of tax cases is particularly acute at nearly 6 years per case.Above all, India must continue improving the climate for rapid economic growth on the strength of the only two truly sustainable engines — private investment and exports.