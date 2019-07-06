App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Tea industry seeks exemption of TDS on cash withdrawal

The tea body said that the imposition of two percent TDS would compromise with the liquidity position of the tea estates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The tea industry, under the aegis of Indian Tea Association (ITA), has urged the Finance ministry for exemption from imposition of two percent TDS on cash withdrawals exceeding Rs one crore from banks in a year as proposed in the budget for 2019-20.

ITA in a statement said that there are inadequate banking facilities in the tea growing areas for which the workers are largely paid in cash.

The tea body said that the imposition of two percent TDS would compromise with the liquidity position of the tea estates.

Close

ITA said that the Finance minister announced that the multiple labour laws would be streamlined in a set of four Labour Codes. I

The tea body said that the wages paid to the tea garden workers were both in cash and in kind. "The Code on wages has proposed a national minimum wage. It is urged that due recognition be given to the wages paid in kind to the workers by the management", it said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #India #ITA #tea industry

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.