Budget 2019: Single window clearance for shooting films to Indian filmmakers

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced single window clearance for shooting films for Indian filmmakers, in the interim budget 2019.

The move will be beneficial for mainstream filmmakers who can now shoot in the country, instead of going to foreign locations for hassle-free clearances.

Lack of single window clearance for production of movies was a primary issue for the Indian film industry. Filmmakers would often face difficulty in obtaining approvals and shooting permits, as they need approvals from a plethora of government authorities.

This resulted in a loss of time, effort and finances, hurting the business significantly. It also swayed filmmakers from shooting in India and opting for a foreign locale instead.

This in turn impacts the country as it loses revenue as well as a chance to showcase the country on the big screen.

With the proposed clearance, the country will avoid revenue loses and also get a chance to showcase India on the big screen,

For location-specific approvals, a filmmaker needs to approvals from relevant authorities like- Ministry of Home Affairs for shooting in sensitive areas like Jammu & Kashmir, Northeast India or border belts; concerned district magistrate and police authorities to shoot in city/town/village; Ministry of Environment and Forest in New Delhi and concerned State Forest Department to shoot in forest areas, Archeological survey of India to shoot in historical sites, Misnitry of Defence for defence areas, concerned airport director for airport, Railway Board and state railway zone, and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Defence for aerial photography.

Besides the national and regional clearances, filmmakers need to adhere to certain local laws of the state or city

Among all the challenges Indian films face while producing, the primary one is the number of clearances.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, said, “When it comes to movie shooting in India there are n-number of licenses issued. It becomes a long process of filing those permissions and the second problem is that when there are multiple departments then it is a question mark on ease of doing business.”

Adding to this he said, “When it comes to only Indian cinema it is very good but if it is for global cinema then it can be outstanding reason being in past we have seen big ticket films of Hollywood they wanted to shoot in India but cancelled the shooting because of the permission issue. If the like of Mission Impossible or the like of Fast and Furious comes to shoot in India then it definitely boosts your local tourism also. So, if it is for global filmmakers then it will be outstanding for not just Indian films but the economy as well.”

With the single window mechanism coming in place, it will help boost tourism in India, as more and more directors would opt for Indian locales for movie projects.

Experts are of the opinion that right policies including single window clearance could lead to many foreign and local tourists taking notice of Indian scenic destinations.

According to a recent report by EY and PHD Chamber of Commerce, the opportunity for film-driven tourism in India could run into billions.