App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Road construction trebled under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, says Piyush Goyal

Construction of rural roads tripled under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he said while also announcing setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to enhance productivity of cows.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said the construction of rural roads trebled under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and 2.5 crore rural households were electrified.

He also said the government has provided 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections, which will create 2 lakh seats in educational institutions alone, Goyal said while presenting the budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

Goyal said 143 crore LED bulbs were made available for lower and middle class families. The use of LED bulbs saved power bill of about Rs 50,000 crore, he added.

Highlighting the the government's focus on providing power to all, he said 2.5 crore families were without electricity in 2014 and "we have provided power to almost all families".

Goyal, who presented the budget as interim finance minister in place of ailing Arun Jaitley, further said, "As many as 1.53 crore houses were constructed during 2014-18 under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojnja".

Construction of rural roads tripled under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he said while also announcing setting up of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog to enhance productivity of cows.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.