App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget 2019: Rich individuals to be taxed more

The arguments both in favour and against increasing direct tax for this category have come in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Minister proposed an increase in the surcharge on the direct tax paid by High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) having income of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore to 3 percent. An additional 7 percent is to be paid if the income exceeds Rs 5 crore.
Surcharge  is an additional tax, and is used to make the rich pay up more and contribute a greater share of taxes. Previously, the surcharge stood at 15 percent for income exceeding Rs 1 crore, which will  now become 18 percent for incomes of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. It will be a whopping 22 percent on income exceeding Rs 5 crore. There is an additional 4 percent cess on all income slabs, which will significantly increase the effective tax paid by these HNIs. For example, an income of Rs 3 crore will attract tax of 30 percent, plus surcharge of 18 percent and a cess of 4 percent.
Arguments both in favour of and against increasing direct tax for this category have come in. Some experts feel it was more important to increase the revenues from indirect tax, GST, first as the Economic Survey released on Thursday showed a shortfall of 16 percent from the target of  Rs 7.43 lakh crore. Since 2015-16, direct tax to GDP ratio has risen much faster than the indirect tax to GDP ratio. In fact, indirect tax/GDP has been virtually stagnant, and with GST collections falling short of expectations, may continue to do so.On the other hand, some feel that taxing the rich isn't just important but is also necessary.The FM has also proposed inter changeability of PAN and Aadhaar. "Those who don't have PAN, can file ITR by simply quoting Aadhaar number," Nirmala Sitharaman noted.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Budget #Budget2019 #GST #incometax #Tax #unionbudget

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.