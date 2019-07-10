App
Budget
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 provides direction for building new India towards a $5 trillion economy

The focus of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) going forward on new age skills like AI, IOT, 3D Printing, etc. is a step towards ensuring availability of requisite skill requirements for supporting India’s growth aspirations.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Anindya Mallick

The Budget presented by the Hon’ble Finance Minister provides the policy direction for building a new India which aspires to become a $5 trillion economy in the next couple of years. This is to be achieved on the pillars of accelerated economic growth and resultant job creation.

The key focus sectors for the envisaged growth are substantial investments in (i) infrastructure comprising roads, highways, railways, ports, housing, water management, tourism;

(ii) by extending the digital backbone across the country; and

(iii) by encouraging growth and development of the MSME sectors including entrepreneurship in urban and rural areas which will entail significant opportunities for skilled people to take up jobs in infrastructure development as well as operating and maintaining these facilities and enterprises.

The focus on emerging sectors in terms of providing financial incentives for foreign investments to set up mega enterprises for semiconductor fabrication, solar photovoltaic cells, computing hardware and the intent of making India the global electric vehicle hub will ensure that there is demand for engineers and other highly skilled professions. This will also provide an impetus for strengthening of existing centres and setting up of research and innovation centres in the country.

The Budget through the allocation of Rs 400 crore for transforming higher education institutions into research-oriented and world-class institutions, and improving higher education outcomes through policy and regulatory changes expected from the proposed Higher Education Commission of India supports the talent requirements.

Further, the focus of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) going forward on new age skills like AI, IOT, 3D Printing, etc., is a step towards ensuring availability of requisite skill requirements for supporting India’s growth aspirations.

The author is Partner, Deloitte India.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any decisions.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:07 am

