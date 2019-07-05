Budget 2019 | Pension scheme to cover Retail traders and small shopkeepers

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech on July 05, 2019, announced pension benefits for retail traders.

This pension benefit shall be extended to three crore retail market traders and small shopkeepers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapaari Mann-Dhan Yojana (PMLVMY).

The PMLVMY is based on a 50:50 contributory basis, where partial payment shall be made by the recipient trader and the other half by the Centre. A monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to traders and shopkeepers over the age of 60 years.

While presenting the Union Budget 2019, Sitharaman mentioned that the enrollment process shall only require a bank account and Aadhaar, with remaining information being self-declared.