Budget 2019 | India set to become $3 trillion economy this year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the first Budget of Modi 2.0, believes "reform, perform and transform" will succeed in making India a $3 trillion economy this year, unleashing "our capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years".

Sitharaman spoke about the need to take several structural reforms to achieve this target, including the need to simplify processes to reduce red-tapism. She said the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years ago, has reached $2.7 trillion, and thus, "$5 trillion is within our limits".

Investment in infrastructure also remains an important objective with both domestic and foreign players, the minister added.

It was stated that India is the sixth-largest economy and third in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) behind United States and China.

Speaking about the contribution of small, medium and large enterprises, the FM has investment plans in infrastructure and digital economy with focus on job creation.

A promise to deepen corporate bond market, making India a more attractive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as investing in transportation, including incentivizing electrical two-wheelers, are a few objectives.