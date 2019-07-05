App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget 2019 | India set to become $3 trillion economy this year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the first Budget of Modi 2.0, believes "reform, perform and transform" will succeed in making India a $3 trillion economy this year, unleashing "our capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years".

Sitharaman spoke about the need to take several structural reforms to achieve this target, including the need to simplify processes to reduce red-tapism. She said the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years ago, has reached $2.7 trillion, and thus, "$5 trillion is within our limits".

Investment in infrastructure also remains an important objective with both domestic and foreign players, the minister added.

Close

It was stated that India is the sixth-largest economy and third in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) behind United States and China.

Speaking about the contribution of small, medium and large enterprises, the FM has investment plans in infrastructure and digital economy with focus on job creation.

A promise to deepen corporate bond market, making India a more attractive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as well as investing in transportation, including incentivizing electrical two-wheelers, are a few objectives.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #2019 #American economy #Budget #Economy #unionbudget

