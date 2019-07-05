App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Home Loans Interest exemption increased for affordable homes

Houses costing less than Rs 45 lakh can get the benefit

Representative image
Representative image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman enhanced the deduction limit permitted for interest payment against a loan for self-occupied house property to Rs 3.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh currently. However, the increase is proposed for only an affordable house valued up to Rs 45 lakh. This additional benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given provided the loan is taken in the period from  April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

So, if the enhanced deduction is considered, then the total tax benefit that a person gains for a self-occupied house property would shoot up to Rs 5 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh for Section 80 C principal payment and Rs 3.5 lakh for interest deduction).

Apart from this move, she also proposed to provide capital gains exemption from profits earned by selling residential house by investing in start-ups. This would be permitted only up to  March 31, 2021.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Home Loan Interest #tax deduction

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.