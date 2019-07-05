Budget 2019: Home Loans Interest exemption increased for affordable homes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman enhanced the deduction limit permitted for interest payment against a loan for self-occupied house property to Rs 3.5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh currently. However, the increase is proposed for only an affordable house valued up to Rs 45 lakh. This additional benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given provided the loan is taken in the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

So, if the enhanced deduction is considered, then the total tax benefit that a person gains for a self-occupied house property would shoot up to Rs 5 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh for Section 80 C principal payment and Rs 3.5 lakh for interest deduction).