'For double-digit growth, govt needs to bring about structural reforms in the economy'

Pravin Agrawal and Gaurav Jain

As the dust settles after the landslide political mandate, it would not be a stretch to argue that India’s first woman full-time finance minister is facing a daunting task to address two significant hurdles currently ailing the Indian economy - slowdown in growth and rising unemployment.

As soon as the new government was sworn into power, it had to contend with the data released by the Central Statistics Office that revealed a slump in GDP growth rate to a five-year low of 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of FY 2019. Following this, India lost the fastest growing economy tag to China that grew at 6.4 percent in the quarter ended March; however, for the full year, India still remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

The government would present the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5. The country is pinning a lot of hopes on the newly elected government to unveil big measures to revive a slowed down economy and boost employment.

Despite India's optimistic outlook and the recent stock market bull-run, the nation still faces deep-rooted and persistent challenges in 2019. To put the economy on the growth trajectory, the government needs to address agrarian and rural distress, revive animal spirits of the industry to boost investment, energise exports, provide stimuli for household consumption and savings and create avenues for greater employment.

Given the fact that fiscal deficit is well above its target already and GST regime is still in the process of being fully established, creating some uncertainty about projections of government revenues, the headroom available to provide fiscal stimulus is limited. Also, one needs to factor in that the government had just around one months’ time to prepare for the full Budget for 2019-20.

Nevertheless, the government is expected to use direct tax as a tool to revive the sagging economy and help increase GDP growth. The government should consider reducing the corporate tax rate across the board to 25 percent (irrespective of turnover) and corresponding rationalisation of Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) by reducing it to 10 percent.

Also, the government should adopt measures to increase disposable income in the hands of consumers, viz. increase in basic exemption limit, decrease in the tax rate, increase in deduction limit under Section 80C and increase in standard deductions/tax exempt allowances in line with current inflation and cost of living standards. The same shall allow corporates and consumers to spend more and spur economic growth.

Further, a separate annual deduction for principal repayment to individual taxpayers could provide the much-needed push to opt for home loans, which can push real estate sales.

Employment generation has been one of the key agendas of the government. With the objective of incentivising employment generation, a weighted deduction under section 80JJAA was introduced with respect to the employment of newly eligible employees.

One of the conditions of an eligible employee is that he/she should not be drawing a total emolument of more than Rs 25,000 pm. To provide impetus to employment generation, the government should consider increasing the threshold of emoluments from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Currently, the profit-linked tax deduction under section 10AA of the Act is available to SEZ units provided they begin manufacturing or provide services on or before March 31, 2020. Since many foreign companies are looking to set up their back offices in India, the government should consider extending the sunset date by a couple of years. This would help in generating new employment, accelerate exports from India and also, bring in crucial foreign exchange for our economy.

In the past, the government allowed an additional tax deduction for making capital expenditure (beyond specified expenditure) to boost capital investment in the economy. Currently, 15 percent additional allowance is available for investment in notified backward areas. To encourage the private sector to invest, the government should consider increasing the ambit of investment allowance beyond the notified backward areas.

Also, to boost ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government, higher depreciation for large capital expenditure along with re-introduction of investment allowance under section 32AC should be considered. Also, sunset clause for other weighted deductions available under the Act (such as research and development) should also be extended. The same shall help in attracting more capital investment and make India a global R&D hub.

To remove the roots of farmers’ distress and revive rural economy, the government should consider incentivising corporate farming and take steps to boost productivity and consolidate land holdings that will help small and marginal farmers.

While these measures can deal with temporary snags, it is important that the government brings about structural reforms in the economy, to enable double-digit growth. The government needs to ensure that it maintains a fine balance between fiscal prudence and investment-driven growth; an imbalance could either lead to a slowdown or spike inflation.

With the Budget almost round the corner now, it will not be long to know what the government proposes. We hope that the Finance Minister will try to meet the gap between expectations and the needs of the economy.

Pravin Agrawal is Partner and Gaurav Jain is Senior Manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.