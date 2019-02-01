Budget 2019: Govt allocates Rs 3 lakh crore for defence in FY20

An outlay of Rs 3 lakh crore was set aside for the defence budget of fiscal FY20, which is an increase of just 1.67 percent over last year's allocation of Rs 2.95 lakh crore.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the government will provide additional funds for defence if needed. "For securing our borders and to maintain preparedness of the highest order, if necessary, additional funds would be provided," he said.

Out of the total allocation, Rs 1.03 lakh crore has been pegged for capital outlay, which includes expenditure on modernisation of the three forces, purchase of new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware. Last year, Rs 99,947 crore was pegged for capital outlay for the defence ministry.

The capital outlay for defence budget amounted to 34 percent of the total budget of Rs 3 lakh crore for 2019-20.

In his budget speech, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal appreciated the role played by the armed forces in meeting challenges on the country's borders as well as in managing the internal security environment, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

The revenue expenditure, which covers payment of salary, maintenance of establishments and other related expenditure, has been pegged at Rs 1.98 lakh crore.

The amount for defence pension has been increased to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

Goyal added that India is now on the way to becoming a global manufacturing hub in various sectors including automobiles and electronics, defence and medical devices.

The interim finance minister said the BJP government has disbursed Rs 35,000 crore through the One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy. He added that the government has substantially hiked the Military Service Pay (MSP) of all service personnel and special allowances given to Naval and Air Force personnel deployed in high-risk duties.