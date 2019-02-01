App
Union Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Big relief for aam aadmi! FM Goyal doubles income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh


Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Government doubles tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh

The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal February 1 proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000.

The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20.

Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore.

If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal #Tax

