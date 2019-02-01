App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: Government broke the back of high inflation, says Piyush Goyal

Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, Goyal said during the previous UPA government (2009-14), inflation averaged as high as 10.1 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said the government has been able to contain double digit inflation and has restrained the "back-breaking" inflation to an average 4.6 percent.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, Goyal said during the previous UPA government (2009-14), inflation averaged as high as 10.1 percent.

"This was primarily because food inflation increased (during 2009-14). In contrast to that, our government broke the back-breaking inflation. We have brought down average inflation to 4.6 percent, which is lower than the inflation during the tenure of any other government," Goyal said in his Budget speech in Parliament.

He also said that the inflation came down to as low as 2.19 percent in December 2018.

"If we would not have controlled inflation, our families would have spent 35-40 percent more today on basic necessities such as food, travel, consumer durable and housing," he said.

Stating that the government had "undertaken path-breaking structural reforms by introducing GST and other reforms", he said that the NDA government has been able to rein in inflation.

Goyal said, India has been recognised as brightest spot in the world in last five years.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #India #Piyush Goyal

