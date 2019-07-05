App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman proposes creation of a ‘Social Stock Exchange’

The move would help meet various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amidst a set of reforms being announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of her ongoing budget speech, she proposed the creation of a 'Social Stock Exchange'.

Stating that the time has come to take capital markets closer to the masses, she put forward a proposal to create an electronic fundraising platform for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations working towards the realisation of a social welfare objective.

This, she added, would function under the regulatory ambit of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and would enable social enterprises to raise capital via equity, debt or in the form of units like a mutual fund.

The move would help meet various social welfare objectives related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion, the minister added.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:08 pm

