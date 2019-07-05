Budget 2019: FM Sitharaman proposes creation of a ‘Social Stock Exchange’

Amidst a set of reforms being announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of her ongoing budget speech, she proposed the creation of a 'Social Stock Exchange'.

Stating that the time has come to take capital markets closer to the masses, she put forward a proposal to create an electronic fundraising platform for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations working towards the realisation of a social welfare objective.

This, she added, would function under the regulatory ambit of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and would enable social enterprises to raise capital via equity, debt or in the form of units like a mutual fund.