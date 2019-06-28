Budget 2019 | Dealing with banking and NPA crisis: A primer

M S Sriram

Reforms may be necessary for the banking system, but the economy as a whole needs to be addressed.

What should we expect when the finance minister (FM) rises to present the Budget, particularly for the financial sector? With the BJP government being re-elected with a majority, stability is assured and this hopefully translates into an ability to take firm (and correct) decisions.

However, what this government has inherited is the mess that it created in its previous stint. Therefore, problems of the financial sector, particularly the NPA crisis, is not decoupled from the economy. NPA is measured as a percentage of the assets of the banks. When the balance sheets of banks expand, the NPA problem will be less in relative terms. It will be easier to handle as there would be a healthy income from growing performing assets.



Increase the confidence of bankers. Errant and corrupt bankers need to be punished, but there has to be a sense of proportion. Procedural omissions which do not indicate connivance should be dealt with as procedural and not with a heavy hand of dismissal. The morale of the public sector bankers has to return. Assurances to that effect are to be demonstrated.

At this juncture, getting the business of banks back on track is extremely important. So, don’t rush on consolidation. Consolidation takes attention away from the business. Consolidation without governance reform, without diligence on strategic fit will not help the system. This decision is to be made based on professional input and not by the ministry.The previous FM rushed through the merger of BoB with Dena and Vijaya Bank. While Vijaya could have brought in synergies, there was no value that Dena Bank brought to the table. The initial days of the previous government set on an appropriate path – Gyansangam, setting up a strong Bank Boards Bureau, getting a non-executive chair and CEO through an open system (and an open mind) and inducting professionals recommended by the BBB on the boards.This initiative lost steam around demonetisation when banks suffered unnecessary operational stress at the cost of business. Of course, after this, the FM shifted focus away from banking to GST.

Recapitalise only after the reforms. Recapitalise only through markets. No budgetary allocations or LIC or other state-owned enterprises should pump in more money to capitalise banks. Repeal the Bank Nationalisation Act and get the banks under the Companies’ Act. Two names to remember while reforming: M Narasimham and P J Nayak. It would be good to bring in the Chief Economic Advisor on the banking sector reform. He was part of the P J Nayak committee and is passionate about that subject.





Farm loan waivers are bad and it is good that there are no such impending indications. PM Kisan is a half-hearted attempt at putting money into the accounts of the farmers. Remember that titled cultivators to whom the PM Kisan benefits are oriented are only about a third of the population and not the poorest. Allocations should freeze here. This initiative is best left to the state governments and the award of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Rejuvenate the MGNREGA—Create non-farm employment in the rural areas to pump prime the economy. The UPA proposal of 150-day employment under MGNREGA is a good idea – at least for the next two years. This will drive traffic into the PMJDY accounts and create a demand system for the last-mile banking services. There are other rural poor who depend on agricultural wage and suffer due to the agrarian crisis. They just need to be pulled out of agricultural wage to an alternative non-farm wage based livelihood.

The FM could push back on smart cities and focus on all the district headquarters -- and later extend to census towns. Make each district headquarter a buzzing hub of non-farm economic activity. People could migrate from within the district to look at livelihoods proximately than move to large cities traversing large distances. The solution to the agrarian crisis lies in looking at reducing the number of households solely dependent on agriculture while you carry out the agrarian reforms.



Three things that the FM could do that reduce the significance of NPAs as a problem. This is in addition to what the RBI is directly doing to tackle the mess in the banking system. These need no budgetary allocation, but a statement of intent in the Budget speech followed by action.However, reforms may be necessary for the banking system, the economy as a whole need to be addressed. We need much more money flowing into the economy without destroying institutions. So, the FM should put/freeze money on three issues.(M S Sriram is a faculty member at Centre for Public Policy, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Views are personal.)