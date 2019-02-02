Budget 2019: Check out how much income tax you will pay next year

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 gave some relief to the income taxpayers in the Interim Budget 2019.

In a move to give relief to the middle class, Goyal announced in the Budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh. Previously, the income threshold on which rebate was given was Rs 3.5 lakh. Individuals will now get a benefit of Rs 12,500, up from Rs 2,500 earlier.

Budget 2019 effect: How you can earn tax-free Rs 10 lakh per annum

Considering the recent tax relief, here's how much income tax will you pay after Budget 2019: