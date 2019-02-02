App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Check out the week's top 10 movers and shakers
Recommended articleCheck out the week's top 10 movers and shakers

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Check out how much income tax you will pay next year

In a move to give relief to the middle class, Goyal announced in the Budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 gave some relief to the income taxpayers in the Interim Budget 2019.

In a move to give relief to the middle class, Goyal announced in the Budget 2019 that individual taxpayers will get a full tax rebate for income earned up to Rs 5 lakh. Previously, the income threshold on which rebate was given was Rs 3.5 lakh. Individuals will now get a benefit of Rs 12,500, up from Rs 2,500 earlier.

Budget 2019 effect: How you can earn tax-free Rs 10 lakh per annum

Considering the recent tax relief, here's how much income tax will you pay after Budget 2019:

DyVF6SPV4AAjQWf

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Income Tax #India #Interim Budget 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.