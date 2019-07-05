App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Aadhaar card can be substitute for PAN; tax levied on large cash withdrawal

Aadhaar number would suffice to file income tax. Withdrawal in excess of Rs 1 crore to attract 2 per cent TDS.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interchangeability of the PAN and Aadhaar cards. PAN number was the only number used earlier to file returns, with the linking with Aadhaar being mandated a couple of years ago. There are reportedly 120 crore Aadhaar numbers in the country. The move to use Aadhaar number for filing returns is expected to ease the tax-filing process. With this move, ITR can be filed without PAN by quoting just the Aadhaar.

In a separate move that is meant to discourage practice of making business payments in cash, the government has proposed to levy Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) of 2 per cent on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore in a year from a bank account.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Budget 2019 #PAN #tds

