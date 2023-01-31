April-December 2022 fiscal deficit rises to Rs 9.93 lakh crore, 59.8% of FY23 target

The government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.93 lakh crore in the April-December period, accounting for 59.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23, data released on January 31 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.

The fiscal deficit in the first nine months of the last financial year was 50.4 percent of last year's target.

The net tax revenue, for the nine-month period ending December 2022, stood at Rs 15.55 lakh crore, which is 80.4 percent of the entire fiscal year's estimate.

Combined with the non-tax revenue, the total revenue receipts for the April-December period stood at Rs 17.69 lakh crore, which is 80.3 percent of the budget estimate for FY23.

Moneycontrol News