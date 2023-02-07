Amid Budget announcement pressure, life insurers seek meeting with FM Sitharaman

India's life insurance companies have asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a meeting to emphasise their role and importance.

"We would like to reinforce the place and role of life insurance in the economy. I would really request that you give us, the life insurance CEOs, some time to meet you and work with you to realise your vision for the sector and the industry," Vishakha RM, managing director, and chief executive officer of IndiaFirst Life Insurance, told Sitharaman on February 7 at an industry interaction.

The life insurance company chief's request comes after the Budget for 2023-24 sent the sector into a tizzy. The Budget proposed that income from life insurance policies, other than ULIPs, issued in the next financial year and where the total annual premium is greater than Rs 5 lakh will not be tax-exempt.

According to experts, this would dent the top and bottomlines of insurance companies.

The Budget announcement led to shares of life insurance companies taking a huge hit. At the interaction on February 7, Vishakha asked Sitharaman to double the threshold to Rs 10 lakh.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to address RBI board on Feb 11

Budget 2023: Vande Metro project announced after Railways get highest-ever allocation "An aggregate premium of about up to Rs 5 lakh per annum to save for long-term future needs normally by people in their late 40s and 50s is arguably not the super-rich... Request you to review that limit and raise it to Rs 10 lakh," she told the finance minister. "...these products also provide for funds for infrastructure development. For example, the life insurance industry has invested Rs 2.6 lakh crore in government securities through these non-unit linked policies in 2021-22," she added.

