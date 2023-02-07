English
    Amid Budget announcement pressure, life insurers seek meeting with FM Sitharaman

    The 2023-24 Budget proposal to tax the income from life insurance policies with an aggregate premium of more than Rs 5 lakh has sent the sector into a tizzy.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    India's life insurance companies have asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a meeting to emphasise their role and importance.

    "We would like to reinforce the place and role of life insurance in the economy. I would really request that you give us, the life insurance CEOs, some time to meet you and work with you to realise your vision for the sector and the industry," Vishakha RM, managing director, and chief executive officer of IndiaFirst Life Insurance, told Sitharaman on February 7 at an industry interaction.

    The life insurance company chief's request comes after the Budget for 2023-24 sent the sector into a tizzy. The Budget proposed that income from life insurance policies, other than ULIPs, issued in the next financial year and where the total annual premium is greater than Rs 5 lakh will not be tax-exempt.

    According to experts, this would dent the top and bottomlines of insurance companies.