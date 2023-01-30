 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Ahead of Budget 2023, Economic Survey to present snapshot of economy: 10 points

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 is likely to present a roadmap that will cement India's position as a manufacturing destination for global corporate biggies and also unveil a blueprint on boosting job creation.

The Economic Survey will be tabled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31.

Ahead of presenting Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey before Parliament on January 31. The key economic document will be parsed to understand the direction India's economy is headed in. The economic growth projections for FY24 will be awaited as slowdown in global markets is likely to chip away at India's exports, a key driver of the economic growth. Here are ten things to look forward to in the Economic Survey 2023:

1. Economic growth

The Economic Survey will be closely parsed for economic growth projections for the next fiscal (2023-24). The global macroeconomic headwinds are expected to impact India's exports, a key driver of economic growth. The raising of interest rates is also expected to dampen some of the pent up recovery seen in the current fiscal.

2. Fiscal consolidation roadmap

The Economic Survey is expected to weigh in on the fiscal consolidation roadmap of the government. Despite a higher subsidy bill in the current fiscal, the government is expected to meet its fiscal deficit target on the back of buoyant tax collections. A lower subsidy bill next fiscal on the back of falling energy prices is expected to help government stick to the fiscal deficit roadmap.