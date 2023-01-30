English
    Ahead of Budget 2023, Economic Survey to present snapshot of economy: 10 points

    The Economic Survey for 2022-23 is likely to present a roadmap that will cement India's position as a manufacturing destination for global corporate biggies and also unveil a blueprint on boosting job creation.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
    The Economic Survey will be tabled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31.

    Ahead of presenting Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey before Parliament on January 31. The key economic document will be parsed to understand the direction India's economy is headed in. The economic growth projections for FY24 will be awaited as slowdown in global markets is likely to chip away at India's exports, a key driver of the economic growth.Here are ten things to look forward to in the Economic Survey 2023:

    1. Economic growth

    The Economic Survey will be closely parsed for economic growth projections for the next fiscal (2023-24). The global macroeconomic headwinds are expected to impact India's exports, a key driver of economic growth. The raising of interest rates is also expected to dampen some of the pent up recovery seen in the current fiscal.

    2. Fiscal consolidation roadmap