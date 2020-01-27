App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Budget 2020: Rural focus may aid consumption stocks

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's likely to be the focus of Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have a tough task at hand to ensure consumer spending increases and there’s a turnaround in the economy, when she announces the Union Budget on February 1. There are hopes that the government would push towards increasing disposable income of the masses, especially in rural areas to boost growth.

But, will putting money in the hands of consumers really do good for the economy? Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's likely to be the focus of Budget 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #economic slowdown #video

