10 things the real estate sector is looking forward to from Budget 2023

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 31, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Higher deduction on interest paid on home loans, and change in capital gains norms top wish list from homebuyers and real estate players for Budget 2023

With just a day to go for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2023, here’s a list of expectations from homebuyers and real estate developers.

1. Increase deduction on interest paid on home loan

To keep inflation under check, the repo rate has been hiked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by more than 200 basis points (bps) in 2022. This has significantly impacted affordability of the real estate. The current limit of Rs 2 lakh as deduction for interest paid on a home loan for self-occupied property needs to be reviewed and increased to at least Rs 5 lakh in view of inflation and higher interest rates. The last increase in the deduction limit under Section 80C (to Rs 1.5 lakh a year) was made in 2014. An increase could act as a catalyst for housing demand. As for the repayment of the principal portion, the existing deduction, capped at Rs 1.5 lakh and comprising multiple investments (Provident Fund, Term Deposits), needs to be significantly increased.

2. Bring  taxability of gain on sale of property at par with listed shares