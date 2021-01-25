Budget for the masses? The dominant themes likely to get Nirmala Sitharaman’s attention this year

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The challenges before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she prepares to present the Union budget for 2021-22 are all too well known. The nation is just about emerging from a year of economic contraction, business shutdowns, and job and income losses, all brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and policy decisions taken to contain it. Measures are needed to accelerate growth, create more jobs, increase household incomes, boost investment and consumption and nurse the fisc back to health.

Sitharaman has promised to deliver a 'once-in-a-100-years' budget, but she has limited fiscal room to step up spending. Increasing tax rates to augment government revenues is as difficult as offering concessions to the middle classes to stimulate consumption. Therefore, she needs to reprioritise spending plans to provide more funding to projects that have a quick turnaround and continue supporting the ongoing ones. She should refrain from announcing any new projects that have a long gestation period.

The focus should be on creating jobs and stimulating demand, particularly at the lower end of the pyramid, and that’s the consensus opinion among economists, industry lobbies and other opinion-makers. Measures announced over the past year and earlier were mostly for the supply side. Those measures have not delivered the goods.

Cheaper funds were used by businesses to deleverage rather than make fresh investments to expand capacity. That was not surprising given that demand had been slipping for the past five years. Hence, policy measures that will help construction, rural development and MSMEs are vital to quickly create more jobs and stimulate demand.

“The major focus of the government to revive the Covid-19 battered economy has till now been on the supply side, but it is high time to change gears and focus on the demand side as well, lest the ongoing recovery begins to lose steam,” India Ratings and Research said in a recent note on expectations from the next Union budget.

Essentially, Sitharaman needs to focus on fixing the plumbings in the economy and help restart projects that are stalled for want of funding and labour. Employment creation and restoration of household incomes will be a natural outcome. Below is a detailed look at the sectors and themes that should dominate the budget.

Reviving growth in the construction and real estate sector needs to be the top priority in the forthcoming budget. The construction sector has forward and backward linkages with several other sectors and a boom in construction will lift all the connected sectors. Together, they employ the largest number of unskilled and semi-skilled workers.The construction sector is estimated to have employed over 60 million people in the pre-pandemic period, with another 40-50 million people employed directly or indirectly in industries linked to construction. Accelerating home construction will immediately create demand for not just steel and cement, but also electrical goods ranging from wires and switches to appliances and gadgets, furniture and furnishing, tiles and paints and so on. Many of these items are manufactured by labour-intensive units in the medium and small-scale sector.

The government can do its bit for the sector by speeding up the process of awarding contracts for construction, operation and maintenance of affordable rental housing complexes. That will create more jobs and decent accommodation to migrant workers and urban poor.

An increase in outlay, timely release of funds and swift approvals for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) projects can speed up completion of affordable homes. The Budget for 2020-21 had provided Rs 8,000 crore for PMAY-U and an additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore was announced in November 2020 as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana. Construction of 10.97 million (1.097 crore) houses have been sanctioned so far under the PMAY-U scheme, launched in June 2015, and of these 4.1 million (41.3 lakh) houses have been constructed.

Construction in the private sector would get a boost with some changes in tax laws. Cheap finance has made investing in homes attractive for households. However, costs of houses have risen, and so a higher deduction for interest paid on home loans or enhanced interest subvention might stoke demand for homes. Changes in tax laws on notional rent will also help, industry body Assocham had suggested in its pre-budget memorandum to the government.

Accelerating construction of other ongoing public projects such as highways, expressways and railway lines will also provide an impetus to growth.

Close to 60 percent of India’s population depends on agriculture and related activities for their livelihood. Agriculture is highly unremunerative, and farmers rarely get the right price for their produce. Land-holdings are small -- about 85 percent of farmers hold less than two hectares. Livelihood opportunities are limited, and the rush for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) jobs during the pandemic proves that. Thus, the finance minister would do well to provide more money for this job guarantee scheme. The outlay in the 2020-21 budget was Rs 61,500 crore and an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore was made in May 2020 when migrant workers returned to villages. That, too, was inadequate, given the level of stress in rural India.

At the least, the finance ministry should provide Rs 1,00,000 crore for the job scheme in 2021-22. The demand for MGNREGS work will fall when other jobs that pay higher wages emerge as the economy recovers to the pre-pandemic level. The average MGNREGS wage rate at Rs 202 per day is far lower than the minimum wage for unskilled work.

Continued support to the MGNREGS work will result in the creation of community and individual assets, which will also help sustain income growth for long.

The finance minister will also do well to support the expansion of all-weather rural roads network under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, as it will help transfer incomes to rural households. The Centre funds 60 percent of the project cost. The outlay for the programme in 2020-21 at Rs 19,500 crore was just 2.6 percent higher than the allocation in 2019-20. That outlay was lowered to Rs 14,070 crore in the revised estimates for 2019-20, as actual spending was slow. The spending in the current fiscal was affected by the lockdown, and so that needs to be corrected in the next fiscal year with a generous increase in outlay.

A rapid expansion of the rural road networks is necessary to enable faster movement of farm produce from villages to mandis beyond the district and state borders and reduce wastage as also to attract investments in farm-gate infrastructure such as sorting centres, silos, godowns and cold chains. Currently, about 20 percent of farm yield perishes before it reaches consumers due to under-developed farm infrastructure.

Irrespective of the fate of the three controversial farm laws, investment is required in processing and packing units, storage facilities and cold chains to minimise wastage of food and increase earnings of farmers. These investments can be made by the private sector or by farmers cooperatives or farmer producer organisations. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund announced last May to provide financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore, with disbursements in four years starting with Rs 10,000 crore in the first year and Rs 30,000 crore in the subsequent three years, can provide the necessary boost for creation farm-gate infrastructure by farmers cooperatives, agricultural entrepreneurs and start-ups. The government needs to move quickly to disburse that money.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said a comprehensive policy package is required to encourage private sector investments in food parks, cold chains and in creating backward linkages for the agricultural value-chain across the country.

The pandemic exposed the poor state of the country's public health infrastructure and the public education systems, both of which are accessed by those who cannot afford the expensive and superior services in the private sector. Although tax-payers have been paying a health and education cess for years now, (currently 4 percent on their income tax), public spending on the two sectors is below the desirable level. It is a little more than 3 percent of the GDP on education and about 1.3 percent on health. States bear a higher share of the public expenditure on education and health. Schools, universities, healthcare centres and hospitals in the government sector need an urgent upgrade.

Primary and community health care centres and sub-district and district hospitals are mostly under-equipped, understaffed and poorly maintained. Even the larger hospitals are plagued with problems and don’t have enough beds, doctors and healthcare workers to cope with a rush of patients when pandemics and major accidents strike.

While the budgetary support for healthcare had increased by 24 percent between 2018-19 and 2020-21, the rise in outlay for the National Health Mission was modest. Against the actual spending of Rs 54,477 crore in 2018-19 for healthcare, the outlay in 2020-21 was Rs 67,484 crore. Within this, the outlay for the National Rural Health Mission increased from Rs 25,495 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 27,039 crore in the budget estimates for 2020-21 and for the National Urban Health Mission from Rs 868 crore to Rs 950 crore. Funds are transferred to states under the National Health Mission to help them address the healthcare needs of the rural population and urban poor.

Such funding is clearly insufficient and the Centre needs to find resources to help states' healthcare facilities. Better funding will help healthcare centres and hospitals hire more doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, install modern equipment for diagnosis and treatment and spend on maintenance. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has suggested that the government should start spending an additional 0.5 percent of GDP on healthcare for the next five years.

The budgetary allocation for education had also risen about 24 percent between 2018-19 and 2020-21, from Rs 80,345 crore to Rs 99,312 crore, but a large share of that was funded by the education cess. For instance, the budgetary allocation for primary education in 2020-21 was Rs 59,845 crore and of that Rs 31,812 crore was provided from the Prarambhik Shiksha Kosh, a non-lapsable fund created with the primary education cess.

Digital learning was not a priority. Therefore, a small allocation of Rs 25 crore was made under the Operation Digital Board programme to provide e-learning intervention for classes 9 to 12.

In the allocation for higher education, an outlay of Rs 444 crore had been made for digital learning. That included Rs 75 crore for setting up virtual classrooms and online courses and Rs 85 crore for the National Mission on Education through information and communication technology (ICT). The largest share in the outlay for digital learning - Rs 242 crore - was set aside for e-shod Sindhu, a scheme to enable colleges, universities and institutions to subscribe to the electronic version of various journals.

The pandemic necessitated that teaching and learning be taken online. Some learning can continue online even after the country returns to normal. Classrooms can reach students in remote and difficult-to-access areas through the digital mode. That will require a robust digital infrastructure to be established in schools, universities and institutions. The budget will have to set aside significant funding for that purpose.