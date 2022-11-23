 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget expectations: Social security pay-outs, incentives to hire laid-off employees

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 23, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

With the Union budget 2023-24, just a few months ahead, staffing leaders expect the government to lay emphasise on social security pay-outs, and incentive programmes like the Aatmanirbhar Bharat RojgarYojana and scrapping of policies like Amazon’s Voluntary Separation Policy.

In light of the recent trends, including ‘The Great Resignation’ and ‘Quiet Quitting’, experts say the government should continue to focus on encouraging a vibrant business environment.

The keyword for India Inc in 2022 is ‘layoffs’. Apart from multiple startups, MNCs, such as Amazon, Meta and Google, too, joined the long list of companies which have resorted to mass layoffs.

Experts believe such moves are a result of several tech companies expanding rapidly during COVID. This, coupled with inflation and rising interest rates, has increased pressure on all tech companies. In light of the funding crunch and the fear of recession looming around, the hopes for laid-off employees are very bleak.

However, with preparations underway for the Union budget, staffing leaders expect the government to lay emphasison social security pay-outs, and incentive programmes like the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana and the scrapping of policies like Amazon’s Voluntary Separation Policy.

Revisiting severance pay conditions

Elon Musk’s tweet suggests that laid-off Twitter employees were offered a three-month severance package. Unacademy’s ex-employees will get a severance pay equivalent to their notice periods and an additional two months' salary, an accelerated one-year vesting period, medical insurance coverage for an additional one year, and dedicated placement and career support.

Nevertheless, Kartik Narayan, CEO, Staffing, of HR major TeamLease Services, highlights there are no social security pay-outs in India, like in the western world.