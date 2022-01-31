Budget Day Offer | Moneycontrol Pro’s Annual plan at just Rs 99/

MARKET NEWS

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its offerings not only though premium content, but giveaways and exclusive deals for subscribers.

    With over 400,000 active subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and fastest growing financial news subscription product in India.

    Today, you have a once in a blue moon opportunity to join the Pro family at an unbelievable price of Rs 99 per year. Apply coupon BUDGET99 on the 1-year plan to avail this offer from the Moneycontrol website or Android App. iOS users can subscribe through the website and use the same ID on their Apple device. Hurry! This offer is valid only for today. To avail the offer, visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php.

    Moneycontrol Pro has relentlessly innovated to offer users a slew of premium services such as seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter and detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events.

    Subscribers receive exclusive trading recommendations, curated market data, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes for making sense of the biggest business events and on macro, corporate and policy actions from some of India’s most experienced financial journalists and top experts as well as practical insights from market gurus.

    All these offerings are complemented by an ad-free, user-friendly experience, on the app and desktop along with several benefits. To know more, visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/pro-top-stories.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Pro Budget Day Offer #Moneycontrol Pro subscription
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 05:44 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.