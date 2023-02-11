 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Will Rs 10 crore cap on capital gains deductions hit redevelopment in Mumbai realty market?

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 11, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Landlords looking to sell their land parcels to developers face around 20 percent tax on capital gains above Rs 10 crore. But experts say they can reduce outgo by structuring the deals.

The Union Budget 2023 proposal to cap capital gains deductions at Rs 10 crore on the sale of residential units will not only impact those selling their ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai but also landlords who are looking to sell their land parcels to developers for redevelopment, said real estate developers and experts.

According to experts, any land transaction where the capital gain is more than Rs 10 crore will lead to a levy of around 20 percent tax on such gains. In Mumbai, a land parcel measuring over 2 hectares in a distant suburb could easily go for over Rs 20 crore, which would necessitate landlords to pay a higher capital gains tax in the case of sale.

 Tenants do not need to worry

Nitin Bavisi, chief financial officer at Ajmera Realty, said, "Regarding capital gains tax on redevelopment projects, I would like to say it does not affect the developers as such. However, in the case of landlords or tenants who outrightly sell their properties before or after redevelopment, and if their gains are above the Rs 10 crore cap, they will be subjected to a 20 percent tax on the capital gains above Rs 10 crore. However, it also depends on case to case."