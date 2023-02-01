Budget 2023: What FM Sitharaman missed on banking in her 87-minute speech

Since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her last budget speech, two key topics have dominated the discussions of financial sector market watchers—privatisation of state-run banks and the future of Crypto regulations. These two were among the big-ticket announcements in the 2022 Union Budget. Surprisingly, in this round, there was not even a mention of either of these two issues.

For those who aren’t familiar, this is what FM Sitharaman said on bank privatistation in Budget 2021-2022. “Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments and I propose to introduce the amendments in this Session itself.”

What happened then? Not only the crucial amendments were not introduced, it appears that the government has completely put the issue of bank privatisation on the back burner. Except the merger of a clutch of PSBs and much-delayed IDBI Bank privatisation, bank privatisation has remained an unfinished reform agenda.

The reason isn’t hard to understand. There is significant opposition from bank employee unions against PSB privatisation.

Employee unions argue that privatising banks will lead to job losses and will be detrimental to the progress of legacy banks. Multiple times, employees have threatened strike nationwide to mark their protest. Ignoring this just ahead of general elections in 2024 will be a key political risk to the NDA government. That explains the silence on bank privatisation.

RBI allows 6 entities to test fintech products to deal with financial frauds under sandbox scheme

Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 bps 'Crypto' silence But even more surprising is the complete silence on Crypto regulations despite the concerns raised by the central bank. Again, this was one of the big headline-making events of the previous budget. For those who missed it, this is what FM Sitharaman said in the previous Budget. “There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime.” Subsequently, the FM announced a 30 percent tax on sale of Crypto assets. Since then, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unleashed an unprecedented attack on Crypto mania, calling for an outright ban and cautioning investors. At least on two occasions, RBI top officials publicly pitched for Crypto ban during public engagements. “Every asset, every financial product has to have some underlying (value) but in the case of crypto there is no underlying ... not even a tulip,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in January this year. Das even went on to say that Crypto is pure gambling. “Anything without any underlying, whose value is dependent entirely on make-believe, is nothing but 100 per cent speculation or to put it very bluntly, it is gambling,” the governor said. Even the economic survey released ahead of the Budget touched up on Crypto conundrum and called for a common approach among regulators. “The fact that crypto is yet largely unregulated is a cause for concern globally, the economic survey showed,” the survey tabled in Parliament on January 31 said. Many thought the survey gave a clue and the Budget is set to address the concerns raised by the central bank and probably provide a roadmap for future regulation. But it didn’t. Many were expecting some clarity on Crypto regulations in this budget, the absence of which has already given room for crypto companies to acquire fresh investors in large numbers. To give an example, the website of one of the largest Indian crypto exchanges asserts that crypto investments are legal, even though the sector isn’t regulated. An average investor is easily misguided by such vague disclosures. In that sense, the government missed a major opportunity to give clarity on the direction of Crypto reforms in the Budget 2023. This will be likely interpreted by the Crypto lobby as a silent permission to carry out the business, even with no regulations present.

