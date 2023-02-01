 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: What FM Sitharaman missed on banking in her 87-minute speech

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Crypto and bank privatisation —two major items that had found place in Sitharaman’s previous Budget speech — were missing this time. There wasn’t even a mention. What does it mean? Read on

Since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her last budget speech, two key topics have dominated the discussions of financial sector market watchers—privatisation of state-run banks and the future of Crypto regulations. These two were among the big-ticket announcements in the 2022 Union Budget. Surprisingly, in this round, there was not even a mention of either of these two issues.

For those who aren’t familiar, this is what FM Sitharaman said on bank privatistation in Budget 2021-2022. “Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22. This would require legislative amendments and I propose to introduce the amendments in this Session itself.”

What happened then? Not only the crucial amendments were not introduced, it appears that the government has completely put the issue of bank privatisation on the back burner. Except the merger of a clutch of PSBs and much-delayed IDBI Bank privatisation, bank privatisation has remained an unfinished reform agenda.

The reason isn’t hard to understand. There is significant opposition from bank employee unions against PSB privatisation.